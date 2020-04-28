An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off in support of BALTOPS and Saber Strike 18 in Poland in 2018. General Electric has been awarded $707.3 million to produce F110 engines, which power the F-16, to several allied militaries. Photo by Christopher S. Sparks/U.S. Air Force

April 28 (UPI) -- General Electric was awarded $707.3 million Tuesday to produce F110 engines for several allied militaries, according to the Pentagon.

The contract funds production of FF10-GE-129 engines for the governments of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Qatar through the Department of Defense's foreign military sales program.

According to GE, the F110 powers more than 70 percent of the Air Force's F-16C/D aircraft, and the 129 variant offers significant mission advantages -- including significant additional thrust -- for F-15 and F-16 aircraft.

Work on the contract will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an expected completion date of Dec. 21, 2026.