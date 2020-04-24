Eighteen sailors assigned to the the Aleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd, shown here during a port visit to Seattle in 2010, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said Friday. Photo by Nardel Gervacio/U.S. Navy

Eighteen sailors assigned to the the Aleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd, shown here during a port visit to Seattle in 2010, have tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Nardel Gervacio/U.S. Navy

April 24 (UPI) -- Eighteen sailors aboard the USS Kidd have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Navy said Friday, making the ship the latest of more than two dozen Navy vessels dealing with outbreaks on board.

According to the Navy, one sailor tested positive for the virus Thursday, prompting a specialized medical team to conduct contact tracing and additional online testing, with 17 more sailors testing positive for the virus.

The first sailor to test positive on the vessel was medically evacuated to the United States and is now receiving care in San Antonio, Texas.

"The first patient transported is already improving and will self-isolate. We are taking every precaution to ensure we identify, isolate, and prevent any further spread onboard the ship," said Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. "Our medical team continues coordinating with the ship and our focus is the safety and well-being of every Sailor."

The Kidd will now return to port where a crew will clean and disinfect the ship, the Navy said.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that 26 Navy warships had current coronavirus cases, and another 14 had been hit by the virus, but the afflicted crew members have recovered.

There are 90 ships at sea with no reported cases and the Navy has 297 active duty warships.

The Navy has not publicly named individual ships dealing with coronavirus cases or released the exact number of individual cases out of concerns for operational security.

According to DoD data released Friday morning, 3,919 military service members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 840 were assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which, according to Navy officials, has completed testing of its crew of 4,800.