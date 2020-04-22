President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted that he's ordered the Navy to shoot down Iranian gun boats that harass U.S. vessels. This April 15 photo shows the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton, which is conducting joint interoperability operations in support of maritime security in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that he has directed the Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats that harass U.S. ships.

A spokesman for the Navy declined to comment on the tweet, but during a press briefing later Wednesday morning, deputy defense secretary David Norquist said the president had "issued an important warning to the Iranians."

"What he was emphasizing was all of our ships retain the right of self-defense, and people need to be very careful in their interactions to understand the inherent right of self-defense," Norquist told reporters.

Trump's tweet does not reference any specific incident or provide details.

I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

The Navy has reported numerous "dangerous and harassing" approaches to U.S. ships in the North Arabian Gulf in recent weeks, and shortly before the tweet was sent Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had launched the country's first military satellite.