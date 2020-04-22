April 22 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $519 million contract Wednesday for work on five multi-mission frigates for Spain through the foreign military sales program, according to the Pentagon.
The deal funds procurement of international Aegis fire control loop development, Solid State S-Band Radar Processing Group as well as tools, test equipment and spares for five new multi-mission frigates supporting the Aegis combat system.
The Aegis Weapon System is a centralized, automated, command-and-control and weapons control system used by the U.S. Navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Spanish Navy, Royal Norwegian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy and Royal Australian Navy on a variety of vessel types.
The bulk of work on the contract -- 72% -- will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with other parts of the deal being carried out in a variety of locations, including the cities of Ferrol and Rota in Spain.
In June 2018 the U.S. State Department approved a possible sale of five Aegis-equipped frigates to the Kingdom of Spain for an estimated cost of $860.4 million, and in December 2019 Thales announced it would provide the frigates with a latest-generation anti-submarine warfare capability.