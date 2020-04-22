A port bow view of the Spanish Navy, F 100 Class Frigate, shown here in 2004 in the Pacific Ocean during Combat Systems Ship Qualifications Trails on the Pacific Missile Test Center Range off the coast of California. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

April 22 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $519 million contract Wednesday for work on five multi-mission frigates for Spain through the foreign military sales program, according to the Pentagon.

The deal funds procurement of international Aegis fire control loop development, Solid State S-Band Radar Processing Group as well as tools, test equipment and spares for five new multi-mission frigates supporting the Aegis combat system.

The Aegis Weapon System is a centralized, automated, command-and-control and weapons control system used by the U.S. Navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Spanish Navy, Royal Norwegian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy and Royal Australian Navy on a variety of vessel types.

The bulk of work on the contract -- 72% -- will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with other parts of the deal being carried out in a variety of locations, including the cities of Ferrol and Rota in Spain.

In June 2018 the U.S. State Department approved a possible sale of five Aegis-equipped frigates to the Kingdom of Spain for an estimated cost of $860.4 million, and in December 2019 Thales announced it would provide the frigates with a latest-generation anti-submarine warfare capability.