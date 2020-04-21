The Marine Crops announced this week that is has delivered eight F-35B Lightning IIs to the Marine Aircraft Wing’s Marine Fight Attack Squadron 121 (VFMA-121) in Iwakuni, Japan. Photo by John Hall/U.S. Marine Corps

April 21 (UPI) -- United Technologies Pratt & Whitney received an $111.1 million contract modification Tuesday to deliver propulsion systems to the the Marine Corps, the Pentagon announced.

The deal, which modifies a contract originally awarded in March 2019, provides for the delivery of four Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-600 propulsion systems to be installed in F-35B short take-off and vertical landing aircraft.

Work on the deal will be divided between East Hartford, Conn., Indianapolis, Ind., and Bristol, United Kingdom and is expected to be complete by July 2022.

On Tuesday the Marine Corps announced that it has delivered eight F-35B Lightning IIs to the Marine Aircraft Wing's Marine Fight Attack Squadron 121 (VFMA-121) in Iwakuni, Japan.

According to the Marine Corps, VFMA-121 permanently relocated from Yuma, Ariz., to Iwakuni in 2017 after becoming the Marine Corps' first operational F-35B squadron in 2012.

"Through actions like these, 3rd MAW helps equip our comrades forward-deployed in Japan with the newest and most lethal equipment. These brand new aircraft were transferred to 1st MAW upon arrival, ensuring that our 'Fight Tonight' force has the most capable jets in the world," Lt. Col. John Dirk, commanding officer of VMFA-122 said of the delivery of the new aircraft, which were delivered shortly after completing production.