The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman follows the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower while transiting the Arabian Sea on March 21. Photo by Brandon C. Cole/U.S. Navy

April 15 (UPI) -- The Pentagon and the Navy decided this week to keep surge carrier forces at sea in hopes of avoiding the conditions -- a COVID-19 outbreak -- that sidelined the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday that the Truman Carrier Strike Group would stay at sea at least until the Nimitz group is ready to deploy.

"We made a decision, the [Secretary of Defense] made a decision and the Navy made a decision to keep the Harry S. Truman at sea so that we had at least two carriers at sea at a moment's notice," Milley said Tuesday.

The USS Nimitz, which has had two sailors test positive for COVID-19, is nearing the end of a 14-day pier-side isolation period in Bremerton, Wash., before heading to sea for pre-deployment training.

Its escorts, command staff and Carrier Air Wing 17 are also observing a 14-day isolation period in California before the elements of the group begin coming together later in April, USNI News reported.

On Monday, Stars & Stripes reported that the Navy, among military services, has the highest number of coronavirus cases at 1,056.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, which was docked in Guam in March due to an outbreak on the ship, has reported more than 600 cases of the virus and one death.

Milley's announcement comes on the heels of a similar announcement from the U.S. 2nd Fleet.

"The ship is entering a period in which it needs to be ready to respond and deploy at any time," Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of the 2nd Fleet, said Monday in a press release. "Normally we can do that pierside, but in the face of COVID-19, we need to protect our most valuable asset, our people, by keeping the ship out to sea."

Navy officials said Monday that the branch will continue to evaluate the carrier strike group's situation and update sailors and their families in about three weeks.