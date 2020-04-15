Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in helicopter underwater egress training at the Water Survival Training Center on Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in February. The Navy has just awarded a contract for construction of an undersea training center in Oahu, Hawaii. Photo by Margaret Gale/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- The Navy has awarded Hensel Phelps Construction a $54.3 million contract for design and construction of an undersea operational facility, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

According to the contract announcement, the training center will be constructed in Oahu, Hawaii, and will support a variety of functions, including operator and undersea vehicle training, applied instruction and laboratories and computer laboratories.

The contract also includes a line item for furniture, repairs and equipment.

The center will also include diver support spaces, administrative spaces, maintenance and repair spaces and operator's gear storage lockers and maintenance and support spaces.

Construction is expected to be complete by April 2022.