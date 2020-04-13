Boeing Co. announced the resumption of production of P-8 planes, pictured, and KC-46 tanker planes in its Washington State facilities, which were closed for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of Boeing Co.

April 13 (UPI) -- Boeing Co. restarted production of the P-8 and KC-46 military planes on Monday after a two-week shutdown caused by coronavirus concerns.

The company closed all its operations indefinitely in Washington State's Puget Sound region on March 25, but reopened its Renton facilities to build P-8 surveillance planes and its Everett plant, which builds the KC-46 tanker.

About 2,500 employees, of an idled workforce of about 30,000 in the area, are involved. Boeing said that personal protective equipment will be provided and social distancing procedures will be enforced.

"Boeing's work supporting the Department of Defense as a part of the defense industrial base is a matter of national security and has been deemed critical. The work we do directly supports the servicemen and women protecting the nation around the clock, and they are counting on us to get it done," a company statement said.

Prior to the shutdown, several employees tested positive for the virus, and one died. A new shop floor policy, in effect beginning on Monday, includes employee wellness checks at the start of each shift, floor markings and signage to create physical distance, and dining facilities adjusted for social distancing.

The Boeing facility in Ridley Park, Pa., maker of military helicopters, remains closed.