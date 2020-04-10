The active-duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings conducted an F-35A Combat Power Exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, in January. Photo by R. Nial Bradshaw/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $14.9 million contract modification Friday for work on the F-35 for the the Navy, Air Force and some non-Pentagon participants, according to the Department of Defense.

The deal modifies a contract originally awarded in 2018 and funds repair capability for the hydraulic power generation system under low rate initial production Lot 11 F-35s.

In November Lockheed was awarded $184.5 million to establish organic depot level repair capabilities for the F-35 aircraft under a previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 11 contract.

Work on the contract will primarily be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and Wolverhampton, Britain.