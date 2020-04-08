Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Southern Command embark aboard CH-53E Super Stallion and depart to Grand Cayman Island at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, in October 2016. GE Aviation won a $9.6 million contract for work on the T-64, which powers the Super Stallion. Photo by Ian Ferro/United States Marine Corps

April 8 (UPI) -- GE Aviation was awarded a $9.7 million contract modification Wednesday to re-start T-64 engine core production in support of the H-53E Engine Reliability Improvement Program for the Navy, according to the Pentagon.

The deal funds the phase two assembly planning effort for the GE T64 is a turboshaft engine used in both fixed-wing aircraft and in helicopters, for which it was originally developed.

It powers the CH-53E Super Stallion, a heavy-lift helicopter operated by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps as well as Japanese Navy.

Nearly 90 percent of the work will be carried out at GE's worksite in Lynn, Mass., with other parts of the project taking place in Rutland, Vt., Cherry Point, N.C., as well as Madisonville, Ky.

The contract has an expected completion date of December 2021.