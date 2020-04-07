April 7 (UPI) -- Boeing received a $68 million contract this week for the F-15 Qatar program, according to the Pentagon.
The contract funds maintenance and logistics support for F-15 aircraft for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, as well as pre-delivery training.
This deal is funded through the Department of Defense's Foreign Military Sales program.
In August Boeing received a $500 million contract for work on F-15QAs for Qatar, and in 2017 the contract won a $6.1 billion contract to produce the aircraft for Qatar's air force.
The 2017 deal followed State Department approval the year before of a potential $21.1 billion, 72-aircraft deal for Qatar.
Work on the contract will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., with an expected completion date of Dec. 21, 2021.