Two U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagles fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, above an undisclosed location, in this October 2019 photo. Photo by Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force

April 7 (UPI) -- Boeing received a $68 million contract this week for the F-15 Qatar program, according to the Pentagon.

The contract funds maintenance and logistics support for F-15 aircraft for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, as well as pre-delivery training.

This deal is funded through the Department of Defense's Foreign Military Sales program.

In August Boeing received a $500 million contract for work on F-15QAs for Qatar, and in 2017 the contract won a $6.1 billion contract to produce the aircraft for Qatar's air force.

The 2017 deal followed State Department approval the year before of a potential $21.1 billion, 72-aircraft deal for Qatar.

Work on the contract will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., with an expected completion date of Dec. 21, 2021.