The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) is underway with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group participating in composite training unit exercise. Photo by Will Tonacchio/U.S. Navy

April 3 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls received a $1.5 billion contract modification this week for construction of the LPD-31 amphibious transport dock, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The contract announcement confirms a statement from the Navy's Assistant Secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition, who said earlier this week that some large Navy contracts would be accelerated to mitigate disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday James "Hondo" Geurts specifically said the Navy would award a contract for the LPD-31 amphibious transport dock in the coming days.

The deal modifies a previous contract originally awarded in August 2018 for work on the USS Harrisburg.

The modification funds detail design and construction of LPD-31, the 15th ship in the USS San Antonio (LPD 17) class of amphibious transport dock ships, which embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

The bulk of work on this contract will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., with some other parts of the contract to be carried out in various sites throughout the United States.