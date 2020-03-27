A tomahawk land attack missile is launched aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur during a live-fire demonstration as part of Pacific Vanguard in 2019. On Friday the Navy awarded two contracts totaling $641.3 million to Raytheon for work on Tomahawk missiles. Photo by Taylor DiMartino/U.S. Navy

March 27 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems received two contracts totaling $641.3 million Friday for work on Tomahawk Missiles for the Navy, according to the Department of Defense.

The Tomahawk cruise missile launches from ships and submarines and can strike targets precisely from 1,000 miles away, according to Raytheon.

The Block IV has a data link that allows it to switch targets while in flight, and can loiter for hours and change course intantly on command, where Block V series will include upgraded navigation and communication.

The first of the two deals, for $493.4 million, recertification and modernization of Tactical Tomahawk Block IV all-up round missiles to update their navigation and communication kits.

Just under half of work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with other parts of the project being carried out in Boulder, Colo., Ogden, Utah, Camden, Ark., and other locations inside and outside of the continental United States.

The contract also provides for spare recertification and obsolescence monitoring.

Work is expected to be complete by September 2023.

The second contract is valued at $147.9 million and funds production and delivery of 90 Lot 16 Block V Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) All Up Round Vertical Launch System missiles and other hardware and related services.

Forty percent of work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, with other parts being carried out at a variety of locations in the continental United States, including Walled Lake, Mich., Gainesville, Va. and El Segundo, Calif.

This contract has an expected completion date of August 2022.