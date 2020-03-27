Sailors man the rails of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in November 2019 when it returning to its homeport of San Diego following a 7-month deployment. BAE Systems has won a contract to modernize the vellel. Photo by David Ortiz/U.S. Navy

March 27 (UPI) -- BAE Systems was awarded a $200.3 million contract for work on the USS Boxer during its docking and selected restricted availability.

The deal funds maintenance modernization and repair of the USS Boxer, a Wasp-class amphibious ship launched in 1993 and commissioned in 1995.

The Boxer made headlines earlier this month amid news that a sailor assigned to the vessel had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ship also shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz in July.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by July.