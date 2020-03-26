Harper Construction was awarded a $57.2 million contract for multiple constructions for the Navy in Yuma, Ariz., including the renovation of Hangar 95, shown here. Photo courtesy of Harper Construction

March 26 (UPI) -- Harper Construction was awarded a $57.2 million contract for multiple construction projects for the Navy in Yuma, Ariz., the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The contract funds the renovation and addition of Hangar 95, the new construction of an aircraft parking apron and a parking facility at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, according to the Pentagon.

In December the Yuma Sun reported that the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 included $90.1 million for Hangar 95 renovation.

The San Diego, Calif.-based contractor will provide ground floor reconfiguration and a second-story addition to Hangar 95, as well as selective demolition, seismic structural upgrades, utility system modifications and upgrades and sound attenuation and performance testing.

The deal also funds construction of a new aircraft parking apron on the north ramp of the hangar and will renovate portions of the adjacent taxiways to support new apron scope, to include grading, compaction, airfield paving, grounding, signage and marking.

The expected completion date for work funded by the contract is June 2023.