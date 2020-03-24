A THAAD interceptor is launched from the Reagan Test Site, Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, during Flight Test THAAD-23 in August 2019. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency

March 24 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $932.8 million contract modification for the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor missiles for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Department of Defense announced.

The deal exercises options contract originally awarded in March 2017 and increases the contract's total value to $6.3 billion.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense is an anti-ballistic missile defense system made to shoot down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

In August the MDA remotely launched a THAAD missile in the Marshall Islands.

The work is performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, Calif.; Huntsville, Ala., Camden, Ark., and Troy, Ala.