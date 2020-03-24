Army soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, participate in a test of the Navy's Mobile User Objective System (MUOS), a next-generation narrowband satellite communications capability. CACI has received $180.3 million to provide satellite communication support for the Navy. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

March 24 (UPI) -- CACI has been awarded a $180.3 million contract to provide satellite communications systems and network support services for the Navy, according to the Pentagon.

The contract funds special operations communications systems, satellite communications and network support services.

That includes command and control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and other communications services for "support of deployable tactical SATCOM systems and military information, support operations and equipment for various joint warfighting customers at multiple locations within the global area of responsibility."

The bulk of work will be performed in Fayetteville, N.C., with other parts of the contract carried out in Tampa, Fla., and at various locations inside and outside of the continental United States.

The contract has an expected completion date of March 2025 but includes options that could extend the work through September 2025.