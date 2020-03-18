Army soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, participate in a test of the Navy's Mobile User Objective System (MUOS), a next-generation narrowband satellite communications capability. Northrop Grumman has received a $48.2 million contract to upgrade the Navy's satellite systems to MUOS. Photo courtesy U.S. Navy

March 18 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman received a $48.2 million contract to procure the Mobile User Objective System for the Navy, according to the Department of Defense.

Under the contract the Navy will procure the MUOS for upgrade its ultra high frequency satellite communications systems.

The MUOS is the Navy's next-generation satellite system.

The system passed its final test before operational capability determination in October.

It can carry 10 times the data of the slower and less mobile Ultra High-Frequency Follow-On satellite communication system developed in the 1990s, which it was developed to replace.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an expected completion date of March 2029.

These systems support interoperability from tactical-to-tactical satellite communications between MUOS and UHF satellite communication users.

The contract also requires development of the Satellite Communication Component Suite B interface, as well as technical refresh enhancements, training, documentation updates, cybersecurity services, pre-installation test and checkout, implementation/installation and sustainment.

This contract was the result of a sole-source acquisition, the DoD said.