Fire Controlmen conduct routine maintenance checks on an MK-15 Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in this August 2019 photo. Raytheon this week received a $109.6 million contract for work on the MK 15 system. Photo by Daniel Barker/U.S. Navy

March 11 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems received a $109.6 million contract modification for work on the MK 15 Close-In Weapon System for the Navy, according to the Pentagon.

The deal modifies a $199.6 million contract awarded in August 2019 for MK 15 CIWS work.

It funds upgrades, conversions, system overhauls and associated hardware for the MK 15 Close-In Weapon System, a fast-reaction radar-guided 20-millimeter gun weapon system designed to defend ships against anti-ship missiles and aircraft and littoral warfare threats.

According to the Navy, the MK 15 CIWS started production in 1978 and the first production block was installed in 1980 on the USS Coral Sea.

The original contract included options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract -- currently valued at $309. 2 million -- to $267.2 million.

Nearly half the work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., and Tucson, Ariz., with other parts of the contract being carried out in a variety of locations in the United States and Germany.