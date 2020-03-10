U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilots prepare for a training flight at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 5. Photo by Matt Hecht/U.S. Air National Guard

March 10 (UPI) -- Sikorsky was awarded a $525.4 million contract modification for work on Lot 44 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army, according to the Pentagon.

The deal modifies an earlier contract, issued in 2017, for production of Black Hawk helicopters for Saudi Arabia through the Department of Defense's foreign military sales program.

Under the modification Sikorsky will produce 38 UH-60M Army aricraft and two UH-60M FMS green aircraft in Statford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.

The Black Hawk, introduced in 1974 and used by the U.S. since 1979, provides combat air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control and special operations support for the Army.

The aircraft is used by military forces in Japan, Colombia and South Korea as well as the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

In December Sikorsky received $556.1 million to produce and support Black Hawks for the Army.