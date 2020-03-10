March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. and Canadian forces worked together to intercept two Russian reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Alaska Monday, according to North America Aerospace Defense Command and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

U.S. F-22 stealth jets and Canadian CF-18 fighters intercepted two Russian Tu-142 maritime aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ, Monday.

The Russian aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace, but did come "as close as 50 nautical miles to the Alaskan coast," according to NORAD's official Twitter account.

According to NORAD, U.S. fighter jets escorted the Tu-142 in the Alaskan ADIZ for about four hours.

"NORAD continues to operate in the Arctic across multiple domains," said General Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, NORAD Commander. "As we continue to conduct exercises and operations in the north, we are driven by a single unyielding priority: defending the homelands."