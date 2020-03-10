L3 Harris Technologies was awarded a $383.2 million contract for the purchase of radio systems for the Marine Corps. Photo courtesy of L3Harris

March 10 (UPI) -- L3 Harris Technologies was awarded a $383.2 million Navy contract for the purchase of radio systems for the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the Department of Defense.

Under the contract, the Navy will purchase L3 Harris high frequency radio systems with National Security Agency certified Type 1 encryption, radio ancillaries, provisioning kits and required documentation and training.

Included in the purchase are: L3 Harris portable HF receiver transmitters (RF-300H-MP man pack systems); vehicle-based HF systems (based around a RF-300H-MP); transit case HF systems (based around a RF-300H-MP); and their components.

L3 launched the RF-300H man pack radio system in 2017 to improve high-frequency tactical communications by transmitting high-level security images, maps and other large data files from beyond-line-of-sight environments using a lightweight, compact device.

Marine Corps fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $89.3 million will be obligated on the first delivery order following the contract award, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Rochester, N.Y., with an expected completion date of March 2025.