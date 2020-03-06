An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off during an exercise in Poland in 2018. Photo by Christopher S. Sparks/U.S. Air Force

March 6 (UPI) -- Elbit Systems has been awarded a $471.6 million contract for F-16 sustainment, the Department of Defense has announced.

The contract funds production of a pylon-based infrared missile warning system for the F-16, according to the Pentagon.

According to Elbit, the Passive Airborne Warning System -- or PAWS -- family of warning systems provides early warning to the presence of threatening missiles and automatic management of all types of applicable countermeasures.

PAWS has been used in both military and civilian aircraft, and has been used in both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including air tankers.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with an expected completion date of February 2030.

The award was the result of a competitive bidding process, with one offer received.