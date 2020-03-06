President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at a joint press conference in Washington, D.C., in March 2019. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro will visit Mar-a-Lago and U.S. Southern Command this weekend, military and White House officials confirmed on Friday.

President Donald Trump will meet Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago Saturday to "discuss opportunities to build a more prosperous, secure, and democratic world," according to a White House statement on the meeting.

"As leaders of the Hemisphere's two largest economies, they will also discuss opportunities for restoring democracy in Venezuela, bringing peace to the Middle East, implementing pro-growth trade policies, and investing in infrastructure. The President will use this meeting as an opportunity to thank Brazil for its strong alliance with the United States," the White House said.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro will meet with U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller and other command leaders to discuss the "growing defense-cooperation partnership" between the two nations and sign a bilateral agreement on research development, test and evaluation projects on new defense capabilities," according to Southcom.

The visit will mark the first time a Brazilian president has visited Southcom.