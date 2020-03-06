Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Michael Martin (L) and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Cecilia Duran, both assigned to the Pro's Nest of Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, load an AGM-84K SLAM-ER missile on a P-8A Poseidon in 2014 in Floria. Boeing has been awarded an $800 million deal to support the aircraft for the U.S, South Korea and New Zealand. Photo by Jason Kofonow/U.S. Navy

March 6 (UPI) -- Boeing received an $800 million contract modification in support of lot 11 P-8A aircraft for the Navy, the Department of Defense announced.

The contract funds procurement of long-lead material for 18 18 P-8A Lot 11 aircraft -- eight for the U.S. Navy, four for New Zealand and six for South Korea.

The P-8A is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft used for anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search and rescue, according to Boeing.

More than 97 percent of the work on the contract will be performed in Seattle, Wash., with some work being performed in Huntington Beach, Calif., Mesa, Ariz., and El Segundo, Calif.

The contract has an expected completion date of June 2020.