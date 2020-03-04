March 4 (UPI) -- Lampton International was awarded a $7.9 million contract for land haul services work for the Navy, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The contract funds the off-load, transport and placement of defueled, decommissioned reactor compartment disposal packages from a barge at Port of Benton in Richland, Wash., to a burial trench at the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford site.

Lampson International's website describes the company as "a worldwide leader in the Heavy Lift and Transport industry for over 70 years."

The Kennewick, Wash.-based company operates conventional cranes as well as proprietary heavy lifting and transportation equipment, created for use at nuclear construction sites, including nearby Hanford.

The Department of Energy used the Hanford site for the production of nuclear weapons for five decades.

The site was decommissioned in the late 1980s, but the DOE still stores and treats nuclear waste in tanks at Hanford, which is considered one of the most contaminated sites in the world.

In February the Department of Energy determined three contaminated structures at the site could collapse and release radioactive contamination.

Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $987,730 will be obligated at the time of the award, according to the DoD.

The contract was awarded through a competitive bidding process, with three bids received.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by March 2025.