An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off in Poland in 2018. Northrop Grumman has been awarded $262.8 million to work on Active Electronically Scanned Array radars for the aircraft. Photo by Christopher S. Sparks/U.S. Air Force

March 3 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman was awarded a $262.3 million deal for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars on F-16 aircraft for the Air Force, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

The deal modifies a previous contract awarded in May 2017 for $243.8 million.

Active Electronic Scanned Array radar is a phased array antenna detection system that can operate on multiple frequencies at once.

It is used in aerial, ground and sea-based systems and is said to be less detectable and more effective than earlier models of radar.

This week's deal brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $553.4 million.

It exercises options that include 90 production radars as well as engineering, manufacturing and development and support equipment and spares.

Work on the contract will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Md., with an expected completion date of December 2022.