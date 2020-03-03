The U.S. Army has ordered more BONUS munitions from BAE. Photo courtesy of BAE Systems

March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army is buying additional BONUS munitions from BAE Systems and France's Nexter Munitions for two types of howitzer, BAE announced on Tuesday.

The BONUS, which is jointly developed by the two contractors, is a 155-millimeter munition designed for destroying armored targets, for use with M109 self-propelled howitzers and M77 ultra-lightweight towed howitzers.

"This additional order shows the Army's confidence in the BONUS system," said Lena Gillström, managing director for BAE Systems Weapon Systems Sweden. "This advanced technology facilitates striking two targets with one munition to increase combat efficiency and lethality on the battlefield."

The munitions system includes two sensor-fuzed warheads with advanced target-seeking sensors which can seek, track and strike targets within an area of 32,000 square meters.

The U.S. added the Bofors 155mm BONUS ammunition to its arsenal in a 2018 contract, which, like this week's deal, is linked with NATO's Support and Procurement Agency.

Finland, France, Norway and Sweden all have the BONUS in their arsenal.

In 2019, BAE received an $88 million Army contract for long lead material for the howitzer program.