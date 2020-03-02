The guided-missile destroyer USS Lake Champlain is a part of the Navy's AEGIS combat system. BAE Systems announced a $188.2 million contract on Monday to provide the AEGIS Technical representative office with engineering, integration and testing expertise. Photo by MCS1 Arthurgwain Marquez/U.S. Navy

March 2 (UPI) -- BAE Systems will provide the U.S. Navy's AEGIS Technical Representative office with resources in a $188.2 million contract, the company said on Monday.

The five-year contract calls for AEGIS TECHREP to receive large-scale system engineering, integration, and testing expertise for the AEGIS Weapons and Combat Systems on U.S. Navy surface combatant ships.

The system is a command-and-control and weapon system employing radar and powerful computers to track and guide weapons. The U.S. Navy, and the navies of Spain, Japan, Norway, Australia and South Korea are AEGIS-equipped, as is NATO's missile defense system.

Naval acquisition managers at Mt. Laurel, N.J., Bath, Maine, and Pascagoula, Miss., will receive on-site leadership and systems engineering to validate Total Ship Combat design. Under the contract, BAE will also provide logistics, cybersecurity, production, acquisition, and waterfront support required for upgrading and maintaining development of AEGIS Combat System capabilities and baselines across the entire life cycle.

The AEGIS TECHREP office, headquartered in Moorestown, N.J., monitors $3 billion of simultaneous large-scale engineering development, integration and test, production and maintenance contracts of the Navy's most complex weapons systems, according to the Navy Seas Systems Command.

"BAE Systems personnel have worked side-by-side with Navy sailors and civilians for nearly 40 years to strengthen and modernize the fleet of AEGIS-equipped surface ships," Mark Keeler of BAE Systems said in a press release. "Our team brings a wealth of AEGIS combat system expertise with the agility, innovation, and technical acumen to ensure the U.S. Navy has the safe and effective combat capability it needs to meet mission objectives."