As seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea launches a Tomahawk cruise missile in the Arabian Gulf against ISIS bases in Syria in September 2014. Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $90.4 million contract to work on the Joint Multiple Effects Warhead System, a new warhead system for the Tomahawk program. UPI/Eric Garst/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $90.4 million contract to provide engineering and manufacturing development for the Navy's Joint Multiple Effects Warhead System (JMEWS), the Pentagon announced.

The JMEWS program is the new warhead for the Tomahawk Block IV tactical cruise missile.

According to Raytheon, the JMEWS program is designed to give the Tomahawk Land-Attack Missile enhanced penetration capabilities, while retaining its blast-fragmentation capabilities.

The first JMEWS weapons completed testing in 2010.

This contract funds the design, integration, test and evaluation for the program, 79 percent of which will take place at Raytheon's Tucson, Ariz., worksite.

Other work on the contract will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio; Plymouth, Minn.; and Rocket Center, W.V.

Work is expected to be completed by November 2023.