BAE Systems has received a $113.5 million contract to provide 26 Amphibious Combat Vehicles for the Navy. Photo courtesy of BAE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Navy awarded BAE systems with a $113.5 million contract to add 26 vehicles to its Amphibious Combat Vehicle program, the contractor and the Department of Defense announced this week.

This award brings the total number of ACVs on order for the program to 116, according to BAE.

It is the fourth order for the vehicles, which are intended to supplement and ultimately replace the Marine Corps' Assault Amphibious Vehicle.

"The ACV provides the most survivable and mobile amphibious vehicle to the U.S. Marines Corps for supporting the warfighters' ability to successfully execute their unique expeditionary missions," John Swift, director of amphibious programs at BAE Systems, said. "This award further demonstrates our commitment to that mission, it's an important milestone for the program and represents a major step toward full rate production."

The contract was awarded through a competitive bidding process, with five bids received, according to the Pentagon.

Work on the contract will take place in York, Penn.; Aiken, S.C., San Jose, Calif., Sterling Heights, Mich., and Stafford, Va.