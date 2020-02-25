A heavy-equipment payload is dropped from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, during a capstone exercise taking place in the Indo-Pacific Command's area of responsibility, Feb. 10. Photo by Brieana E. Bolfing/U.S. Air Force

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Airmen from Yokota Air Base has welcomed four Air Mobility Command C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas, the Air Force announced Tuesday.

"Yokota (AB) has a very unique AOR (area of responsibility)," Capt. John Walitsch, 61st Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot, said. "By the 61st flying out, we get to enhance our skill set and learn how to fly in different parts of the world where there may be language barriers, different air space and problems we may need to overcome."

The visit was part of a capstone exercise and took place from Feb. 8 through Feb. 19.

The 19th Airlift Wing Airmen integrated with Pacific Air Forces C-130Js from Yokota AB in Japan Feb. 8 through Feb. 19 as part of a larger exercise in anticipation of a deployment initiative.

The 4/12 initiative is a 12-month process allowing AMC squadrons to deploy all their aircraft at once, creating the same impact with less time away from family.

To help the 61st AS adapt to a new environment, Yokota AB Airmen worked with Little Rock AFB Airmen to further their training.

"It really has been a wing effort to receive them," said Capt. Sean Boyington, 36th AS C-130J pilot and event coordinator. "We are practicing our reception working group here, which encompasses every organization and squadron on base."