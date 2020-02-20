The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower transits the Atlantic Ocean. Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group. Photo by James Norket/U.S. Navy

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 10 left for deployment after successfully completing the Composite Unit Training Exercise, or COMPTUEX, along with several allied forces, the Navy announced Thursday.

The Eisenhower was in port for maintenance from 2017 until early 2019 -- four times longer than expected -- when it departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard for testing and certification ahead of deployment, including COMPTUEX.

"The Sailors of Ike Strike Group are trained and ready to execute the full spectrum of maritime operations in any theater," Rear Adm. Paul Schlise, commander of Carrier Strike Group 10, said in a statement. "Carrier Strike Groups are visible and powerful symbols of U.S. commitment and resolve to our allies and partners, and possess the flexibility and sustainability to fight major wars and ensure freedom of the seas."

The Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy and the Danish Navy all participated in the exercise, which is meant to integrate CSG-10 as a cohesive fighting force.

The allied vessels which participated in several events throughout the exercise included anti-submarine frigate FS Normandie, the Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt and the Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec.

"There is simply no substitute for our integration among our navies," said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of the U.S. 2nd Fleet. "It is the bedrock of our ability to assure our allies, respond to threats and enable global operations. Our allies' participation in COMPTUEX directly enhances defense relationships and improves overall coordination and interoperability among our militaries."

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft staffed by more than 6,000 sailors trained to carry out a wide variety of missions.