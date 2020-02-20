The guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt, DDG-1000, arrives at its new homeport in San Diego in December 2016. File Photo by Emiline L. M. Senn/U.S. Navy

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a $121.5 million deal for integrated logistics support and engineering services support for the Navy's guided missile destroyer, or DDG, 1000 ship class, also known as the Zumwalt destroyer, the Pentagon announced.

The deal modifies an earlier contract for support of the Zumwalt-class destroyer program.

The first in class USS Zumwalt was commissioned in 2013.

The vessel, of which three were built, is described by the Navy as a "multi-mission surface combatant designed to fulfill volume firepower and precision strike requirements."

The bulk of work on this contract will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., and Tewksbury, Mass., with other work taking place at a variety of worksites in the United States.

Work on this contract is expected to be completed by January 2021.