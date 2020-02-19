A U.S. Army aircrewman stands near a VH-60N White Hawk helicopter before departing Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, in December 2017. The U.S. Navy is in the process of replacing its presidential helicopter fleet with VH-60N aircraft. Photo by Dominique A. Pineiro/U.S. Navy

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft was awarded a $470.8 million modification for six VH-92A helicopters for the presidential helicopter replacement program.

The deal modifies a $542 million contract awarded in June to build six new helicopters for the Presidential fleet.

Under the modification, Sikorsky -- a division of Lockheed Martin -- will provide interim contractor support and six cabin interior reconfiguration kits as well as six low rate initial production lot II VH-92A aircraft for the presidential fleet.

The Navy plans to replace the current Marine Corps fleet of 19 helicopters, composed of the VH-3D, which entered service in 1978 and the VH-60N aircraft, which arrived in 1987 -- with 23 new aircraft.

The VH-92A is designed to increase performance and payload, including crew coordination systems and communications capabilities, and be easier to maintain.

In December General Electric received an $11.1 million contract to build five CT7-8A6 engines for the presidential helicopter fleet.