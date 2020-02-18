The future USS Gerald R. Ford sails on its own power for the first time out of Newport News, Va., in this April 2017 file photo. On Tuesday General Atomic received two contracts for work on the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System for the Ford ships. Photo by Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- General Atomics received two contracts totaling $35.6 million for work on the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System for the Navy, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The larger of the two deals is a $25.2 million delivery order funding planning efforts for EMALS, including logistics support, engineering support, maintenance planning, reliability maintenance and technical manual development for the USS Gerald Ford and the USS John F. Kennedy.

More than 99 percent of the work on this contract will be performed in San Diego, with one-tenth of one percent of work on the contract taking place in Tupelo, Miss., with an expected completion date of February 2022.

The second deal, for $10.4 million, modifies an earlier contract for work on the USS Enterprise, which will be the third Ford-class ship after the the first-in-class Ford and the Kennedy.

This contract funds procurement of hardware and installation support services for EMALS, with the bulk of work -- 95 percent -- also taking place in San Diego, and the rest in Tupelo.

Work on the second contract is expected to be complete in December 2021.

In January the Ford left port in Norfolk, Va., to begin aircraft compatibility testing off the East Coast.

The test is intended in part to see how well the ship -- which has been troubled by delays and cost overruns, including problems with its electromagnetic elevators -- operates with EMALS integrated.