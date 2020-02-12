The amphibious transport dock ship USS New York, left, and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean move through the Strait of Hormuz. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. Photo by Nathan Reyes/U.S. Marine Corps

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed passage through the Strait of Hormuz to the Arabian Gulf Wednesday, according to the Navy.

"Bataan's transit of the Strait of Hormuz supports stability and security essential to maritime commerce," said Capt. Greg Leland, commanding officer of Bataan. "Our continued commitment to our partner nations lends to the strength of nations here in the Gulf and elsewhere in the region."

The Bataan ARG and 26th MEU are operating the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations with about 2.5 million square miles of water that includes the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The 26th MEU is a Marine air-ground task force composed of about 2,500 Marines and sailors with three subordinate elements: the Ground Combat Element, the Aviation Combat ELement and the Logistics Command Element.

The Bataan ARG also includes the amphibious USS New York and the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill, and is supported by elements of Naval Beach Group 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Fleet Surgical Team 4, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 and the staff of Amphibious Squadron 8.

