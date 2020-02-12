BAE Systems has received DARPA funding to develop analytics technology to detect weapons of mass destruction. Illustration courtesy of BAE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- BAE Systems announced Wednesday that it has received funding from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop advanced analytics technology to help detect and deter weapons of mass destruction.

According to BAE, this technology is the first of its kind and will include data fusion, adversary modeling, pattern matching and machine learning to detect and identify chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

"Our technology aims to help analysts close the loop between the analysis of information and the collection of new information to fill in the gaps and provide a comprehensive picture of a potential threat," Chris Eisenbies, product line director autonomy, controls, and estimation BAE Systems, said in a press release. "Most importantly, our solution automates a process that is currently manually intensive, improving an analyst's ability to quickly and accurately identify CBRNE activity and ultimately, helping to protect our country from these significant dangers."

The BAE Systems FAST Labs, which is part of DARPA's SIGMA+ program, will work with Barnstorm Research and Washington State University to create a technology called Multi-info Alerting of Threat CBRNE Hypotheses -- or MATCH -- to create hypotheses that identify and characterize threatening activity.

Work for the program will be completed at BAE facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts and Arlington, Virginia.