U.S. Navy Information Systems Technicians 2nd Class Hakan Ozdemir, left, and Jchaun Rountree perform operational checks in the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific's Network Integration and Engineering Facility. Tekla Research was awarded an $83 million contract to work on work on warfare systems for Navy aircraft and aviation systems. Photo by Rick Naystatt/U.S. Navy

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tekla Research was awarded an $83 million contract to work on warfare systems for Navy aircraft and aviation systems, according to the Pentagon.

The contract funds test and evaluation engineering, prototyping and integration of warfare systems for Navy aircraft, as well as developmental testing and evaluation of lab, ground and flight-testing of newly installed or developmental systems for the Navy.

The majority of work -- 96.5 percent -- will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., with some work on the deal also being carried out in China Lake, Calif., Point Mugu, Calif., Norfolk, Va., and Lakehurst, N.J.

Based in Fredericksburg, Va., Tekla Research was founded in 1995 and describes itself as a service-disabled veteran-owned and employee-owned small business.

According to the DoD, this contract was a small business set-aside and was competitively procured through an online request for proposals. Two bids were received.