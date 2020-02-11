Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $67.6 million contract modification to upgrade F-16s for the government of Singapore, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.
The deal modifies a contract awarded in 2015 with options that, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $980.4 million.Upgrades for 60 of Singapore's F-16C/D Block 52 Fighting Falcon fighter jets were approved earlier that year through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.
The aircraft are equipped with with Advanced Medium Range air-to-air missiles linked to a DASH-3 Mounted Sight.
Work on this contract will be performed in Singapore and at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas.