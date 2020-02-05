Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Erika Kinzer repairs a computer in Naval Medical Center San Diego’s information management department in August. Leidos has received a $7.7 contract to provide network support for the Navy, the DoD announced Wednesday. Photo by Jake Greenberg/ U.S. Navy

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Leidos Inc. has been awarded a $7.7 billion contract to provide network services to the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced.

According to the contract announcement, Leidos will provide base network services that that are currently under the Next Generation Enterprise Networks Contract and the Marine Corps Enterprise Networks contract.

Services covered under that contract include electronic software delivery, end user core build, endpoint detection, logistics management, network operations, security operations, service desk, transport and virtualization services.

Work will be performed across the Department of the Navy and is expected to be completed by February 2025, but the contract includes options that, if exercised, would extend the work through August 2028.

The first task order obligates $10 million to Leidos, with funds to expire at the end of the fiscal year.

According to the DoD the contract was awarded through an open bidding process, with three bids received.

Leidos is a Reston, Va.-based information technology and engineering services provider that provides services to the civil, defense, intelligence and health sectors.

According to documents on the company's website, Leidos reported $10.2 billion in revenue in fiscal 2018, $3.7 billion of which was from defense and intelligence.

In December Leidos was awarded a $6.5 billion contract to provide IT support for the Department of Defense, and in July the U.S. Air Force awarded Leidos with a $66.7 million deal to develop sensor and sensor systems.