The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S. McCain arrives in Yokosuka, Japan on November 3, 2019. File Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- BAE Systems announced two contracts with the U.S. Navy on Monday to design and test communications systems aboard guided missile destroyers and cruisers.

Both contracts are with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division of the Naval Air Systems Command, which supports research, development, test, evaluation, engineering and fleet support of Navy and Marine Corps air vehicle systems.

BAE Systems was named a prime contractor in a $212 million contract to design and integrate C5ISR -- command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance -- systems on Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers and CG-47-class guided missile cruisers.

In a separate contract initially announced in November 2019, BAE Systems will design and test similar C5ISR equipment used by all Navy and Coast Guard vessels. The potential $104.7 million contract with NAWCAD calls for engineering and technical services to support production, support and technical services.

"Maintaining reliable lines of communication and situational awareness for those at the forefront of national security is a mission-critical priority for BAE Systems and our customers," Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Integrated Defense Solutions, said in a statement.

"We're proud to continue supporting the integration of combat systems and solutions for the U.S. Navy as they defend against advanced air, surface, and subsurface threats," Keeler added.