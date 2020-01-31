Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Said Esparza waits for an MH-60R Sea Hawk to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney Jan. 22. This week Lockheed Martin was awarded $2.3 billion for parts maintenance for the MH-60R and its sibling aircraft, the MH-60S. Photo by Erick A. Parsons/U.S. Navy

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has received a $2.3 billion contract for parts maintenance for MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters for the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense announced.

The MH-60R -- also called the 'Romeo' aircraft -- has been operational since 2006. The helicopters are jointly built by Lockheed and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.

According to Lockheed, MH-60R replaces the SH-60B Bravo and SH-60F Foxtrot, and is equipped for combat duty as well as high-risk rescues. Itcan fly at speeds of up to 180 knots while carrying extra fuel tanks or torpedoes and Hellfire missiles.

The MH-60S, also called the Knighthawk, replaced the CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters in 2001 and is used seek out and destroy naval mines from the air.

Both models have a digital cockpit with four flat-panel color display screens that provide the crew access to advanced surveillance and information on weather conditions.

The contract funds approximately 1,049 weapon replaceable assemblies and shop replaceable assemblies associated with both helicopter models.

Forty-eight percent of work on the contract will be performed at various contractor supplier locations throughout the U.S., with 38 percent of work taking place in Stratford, Conn., and Owego, N.Y.

Work should be completed by January 2025, but the contract does include an option that would extend the work through January 2027.