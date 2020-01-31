A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over the Arabian Gulf on Jan. 17. Photo by Joshua L. DeMotts/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Air Force has awarded Boeing with an $84.1 million contract to integrate the advanced display core processor into the F-15 platform, according to the Department of Defense.

The deal exercises an option in the original contract, awarded in September 2018, that provides for the production and modification of the ADCP II boxes and related equipment in the F-15.

Another modification under the contract was awarded in April 2019 to produce and integrate the ADCP II boxes on initial production of F-15s, of which more than 1,500 have been built.

The ADCP II can process 87 billion instructions per second of computing throughput, Boeing said, creating faster and more reliable mission processing capability for pilots and crews.

The F-15E made its first flight using the new computer in July 2016 at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

The total cumulative face value of the contract is $260.9 million, according to the Pentagon.

Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and has an expected completion date of July 22, 2022.