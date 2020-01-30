A C-37B Gulfstream 550 aircraft, tail #1942, is marshalled through the flightline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., in December. On Thursday Gulfstream Aerospace was awarded $127.4 million to deliver two C-37B aircraft to the Air Force. Photo by Kentavist P. Brackin/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. was awarded a $127.4 million contract to produce two C-37B aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon said Thursday.

According to the Air Force, C-37 aircraft are low-wing business jets powered by twin turbofan engines, capable of all-weather, long-range, high-speed nonstop flights.

The C-37B is a military counterpart to the Gulfstream 550 aircraft, which provide transportation for senior leadership.

The deal is Gulfstream's second contract this week to fund the C-37 program.

Earlier this week the contractor received an $80.1 million contract modification to maintain, repair and rebuild the C-20 and C-37 fleet for the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

Work on this contract will be performed in Savannah, Georgia, with an expected completion date of September 2021.