An outgoing commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, passes the battalion colors to Col. Grant L. Morris, 405th AFSB commander, at a change of command ceremony, at Coleman Worksite in Mannheim, Germany, in July. AECOM has received a $17 million contract for support and maintenance at Mannheim and Dulmen in Germany. Photo by Rabia Coombs/U.S. Army

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- AECOM has been awarded a $17 million contract modification to provide support and maintenance in Mannheim and Dülmen, Germany, for the U.S. Army, according to the Pentagon.

The deal funds Army Prepositioned Stock logistics services in support of maintenance, supply and transportation at Mannheim and Dulmen in Germany.

The work has an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2020.

Mannheim is a military garrison located in the southern part of Germany, which U.S. forces took over toward the end of World War II.

U.S. Army Europe assumed responsibility for Dülmen Depot, a former British supply depot, in 2016.

AECOM, which reported $20.2 billion of revenue during fiscal year 2019, describes itself as the "world's premiere infrastructure firm."

Other projects listed on AECOM's website include a $520 million task order to provide operations and maintenance services at US Army depots and a $10 billion contract for cleanup of the Hanford site near Richland, Wash.

Earlier in January AECOM + Tetra Tech Joint Venture received $90 million to support the Saudi Missile Program, and in January 2019 the contractor was awarded a $9 million Army contract for assault breacher vehicle supplies.