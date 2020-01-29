Northrup Grumman has received a $15.8 million contract to support the Navy’s Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program. Photo courtesy of Northrup Grumman

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Northrup Grumman has been awarded a $15.8 million contract to support the Navy's Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, the Department of Defense announced.

The deal modifies an earlier contract, originally issued in 2015, to support SEWIP Block 3 system units.

The total value of the contract, if all options are exercised, is $112.5 million.

SEWIP is an electronic warfare system that provides Navy ships with protection from anti-ship missiles by upgrading early detection, analysis, and threat warning capabilities.

SEWIP systems are produced by Lockheed Martin, which won a $185 million contract this week for continued SEWIP production.

Work on the contract will be performed in Linthicum, Md., and is expected to be completed by December 2020.