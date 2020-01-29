A M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System fires a reduced range practice rocket during a live-fire exercise Monday in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This is the first live-fire exercise from a European based unit since 2004. Photo by Zachary Stahlberg/U.S. Army

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The 2st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade has conducted a live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, the Army announced.

The exercise, intended to ensure readiness in defending and protecting allies in Europe, is the unit's first since its reactivation, and soldiers have worked since September of last year to prepare for it.

"This is the first live fire of a European-based unit since 2004," said Lt. Col. Angel Llompart, the 1-6 FA Battalion Commander for the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment. "It is a key milestone in our readiness that indicates that we can now transition to a more collective training with our partners and allies."

The unit's soldiers began training in September to prepare for this week's live fire.

Soldiers encountered some unexpected heavy fog in the training range throughout most of the day, but officials said it did not compromise the safety of the exercise.

"Every time we execute a live fire we want to be sure that everything goes well," said Llompart. "Part of our training strategy is ensuring we have done everything we can to mitigate risk. No matter what obstacle we face, even if it is foggy with limited visibility like it is for this exercise, we will always complete the mission."