Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has been awarded an $80.1 million deal to maintain C-20 and C-37 aircraft for the military. In this photo, Navy Cmdr. Rich Ross, 379th Expeditionary Operations Group C-20 pilot, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a C-20 aircraft before takeoff at an air base in Southwest Asia, in 2010. Photo by Michelle Larche/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. received an $80.1 million modification to sustain the C-20 and C-37 fleet for the AIr Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

The deal modifies a previous contract, originally awarded in 2018, to maintain, repair and rebuild the aircraft. The potential total value of the award is $594.4 million.

The C-20 and the C-37A are both twin-engine, turbofan aircraft used to transport high-ranking government and Defense Department officials.

Both aircraft can carry 12 passengers and are capable of worldwide communications.

There are currently five C-20B and two C-20H aircraft deployed and in operation, and nine C-37As.

Work on this contract will take place at various locations around the world, including Savannah, Georgia; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy and Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Work on this task order is expected to be complete by January 2021.