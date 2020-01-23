U.S. Navy Adm. Harry Harris, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command on the USSTRATCOM missile deck during his visit to Offutt Air Force Base, in 2017 in advance of Global Lightning 2018. Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Lovelady via USSTRATCOM

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Strategic Command announced Thursday that it has started Exercise Global Lightning 2020.

Global Lightning 2020 is part of the Joint Staffs Globally-Integrated Exercise 20-2, U.S. Cyber Command's Exercise Cyber Lightning 2020, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command's Exercise Vigilant Shield 2020, U.S. Transportation Command's Exercise Turbo Challenge and a U.S. Space Command Exercise.

The event is meant to provide training opportunities for USSTRATCOM headquarters staff to synchronize efforts across several combatant commands, including allies from Australia, Canada and Britain.

In a tweet, the command said the event is "an annual command and control and battle staff exercise, to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operational readiness of USSSTRATCOM's missions."

Allies will work in senior leadership teams to provide legal, public affairs and policy support as well as operational insight, according to USSTRATCOM.

USSTRATCOM's responsibilities include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global missile defense and analysis and targeting.